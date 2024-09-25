Asha Negi stuns in black bodycon dress for 'Honeymoon Photographer' promotions

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Asha Negi on Wednesday shared a sneak peek of her promotional look for her upcoming web show 'Honeymoon Photographer', and she looked absolutely stunning in a black knitted bodycon sleeveless dress, showcasing her effortless style and charisma.

With her radiant smile and confident pose, Asha's chic ensemble perfectly complements the vibrant energy of the show, generating excitement among her fans for what’s to come.

Taking to Instagram, Asha, who has 2.2 million followers, shared a series of stunning photos showcasing her in a sleek black sleeveless bodycon dress. Embracing a no-makeup makeup look, she enhanced her natural beauty while her short hair was styled in soft waves, adding a touch of elegance.

To complete the look, she accessorised with golden earrings and chic black heels, exuding confidence and sophistication. Her stylish appearance has undoubtedly left fans eager for her upcoming project, "Honeymoon Photographer."

The post is captioned as: "Khambe Jaisi khadi hai and waiting for 27th September! Don't forget to watch The Honeymoon Photographer streaming exclusively on JioCinema premium".

'Honeymoon Photographer' stars Asha in the lead. The six-episode show, directed by Arjun Srivastava, features Negi as Ambika Nath, a honeymoon photographer for her newly married industrialist clients Adhir Irani and Zoya Irani.

The series will premiere on JioCinema on September 27.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Asha made her television debut in 2010 with the show 'Sapnon Se Bhare Naina', in which she essayed the role of Madhura.

She has been a part of TV operas like-- 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Pavitra Rishta', 'Shubh Vivah', 'Ek Mutthi Aasmaan'. Asha has been the winner of 'Nach Baliye 6', and participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season six.

Asha was last seen playing the role of an actress Sanya Sen in the slice-of-life drama series 'Industry',

Produced by The Viral Fever, 'Industry' dives deep into the harsh realities of Mumbai's Hindi film industry. The narrative revolves around the journey of Aayush Verma (Gagan Arora), an ambitious screenwriter navigating the challenges and complexities of Bollywood amidst romance, drama, competition, and betrayal.

It also stars Chunky Panday, Guneet Monga, Ankita Goraya, Kunal Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Amit Masurkar, Suparn Verma, Sunit Roy, Sumit Arora and Prosit Roy in pivotal roles.

She has also appeared in the web shows -- 'Abhay', and 'Baarish'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.