Asha Negi on ageing: Finding myself falling in love with the journey

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Actress Asha Negi, who turned 35 on Friday, has talked about growing older and said that she is finding herself falling in love with the journey and embracing her unapologetic self.

Asha took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from her hilly holiday to celebrate her birthday and wrote: “I know growing older should be daunting but honestly I’m finding myself falling in love with the journey. Embracing this unapologetic self, and the clarity and wisdom it brings is more beautiful than I imagined.”

She thanked everyone for the birthday wishes.

“Just want to thank you all for your thoughtful birthday wishes, they made me feel soo loved and cherished, making me feel so special. Sachhi!”

Talking about how she spent her birthday, she said: “So I spent this birthday doing what I wanted to do, with the people closest and most special in my life, and I don’t think it could have gotten any better. I do want to share a few moments from the day, hopefully soon! Shayad isi ko Bliss bolte hain guys!”

On her birthday, Asha’s former boyfriend Rithvikk Dhanjani shared a special wish on her birthday.

Sharing a picture of the actress on the Stories section of his Instagram handle, Rithvikk wrote on it: “Bappa tujhe jeevan ki har khushi de negi... jeevan sirf aur sirf khushiyon se bhara rahe. May you always have the power to stay in the moment and make the most of it. Happy Birthday @ashanegi."

It was on the sets of late star Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer show “Pavitra Rishta”, where

Rithvikk and Asha met. Rithvikk and Asha dated each other for a couple of years before they parted ways, breaking the hearts of their fans.

They announced their break-up in 2020 during the Covid pandemic, a period which tested many relationships of varied nature. Both the actors mentioned that dealing with the breakup was a difficult phase in their lives.

Rithvikk is currently rumoured to be dating Krystle D'Souza. The two are often seen together on holidays or making public appearances in Mumbai.

