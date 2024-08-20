Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till Aug 27 in excise policy case

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) A court here on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till August 27 in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail upon the expiry of his previously granted custody.

Last week, the Supreme Court refused to release Kejriwal on interim bail in connection with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case related to alleged excise policy scam.

Issuing notice on Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest in the corruption case as well on a distinct petition seeking bail, a bench of Justices Surya Kant sought a response from the central investigative agency and posted the matter for further hearing on August 23.

In his special leave petition filed before the apex court, the AAP supremo has challenged his arrest and subsequent remand orders, while also pressing for bail in the corruption case.

He assailed the Delhi High Court's August 5 judgment, which ruled that his arrest was neither illegal nor without justifiable grounds because CBI presented "evidently enough evidence" to warrant his detention and remand.

In its impugned decision, the bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna of the Delhi High Court asked Kejriwal to approach the trial court for interim bail.

The Delhi High Court is yet to pronounce its decision on a bail plea filed by Kejriwal in connection with the CBI case. Before it reserved its verdict on July 29, the CBI had filed its charge sheet before a special court here against the AAP supremo and other accused persons in the excise policy case.

The ED had already filed its prosecution complaint in the money laundering case, naming AAP and its national convenor Kejriwal as accused.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.