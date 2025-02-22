Arunachal's 35 small hydropower projects to generate 570.75 MW

Itanagar, Feb 22 (IANS) A total of 35 small hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh would generate 570.75 MW of power and bring in an estimated investment of Rs 7,000 crore in the state, an official said on Saturday.

Arunachal Pradesh's Commissioner, Hydropower, Sonam Chombay also said that these 35 small hydropower projects would also generate employment for 7,500 local youths.

"These projects, after completion, would earn revenue in terms of free power at the rate of Rs 58.25 crore per year after commissioning," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday held a meeting with the small hydropower project developers of the state and reviewed the status of various projects.

Mein, who also holds the Power portfolio, in the meeting, said that the state government is keen on developing small hydropower projects aligning with the goals of ‘Atmanirbhar Arunachal’ and India’s net-zero goals as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He assured the hydropower project developers to provide full support to help overcome challenges and solve local issues by engaging with the local communities. However, he urged the developers to expedite their work and demonstrate their commitment to timely commissioning of projects.

In the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister felicitated two power developers for the timely commissioning of their projects.

Meanwhile, two mega hydroelectric power projects would be set up in Arunachal Pradesh with a cumulative investment of around Rs 35,000 crore.

A senior official earlier said that in a major decision to enhance the financial viability of large hydropower projects rejuvenated through Memorandum of Agreements (MoA) with Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), the state cabinet recently approved the grant of SGST reimbursement concessions for the Tato-II Hydroelectric Project (700 MW) and the Kamala Hydroelectric Project (1,720 MW).

The Tato-II HEP is located on the Siyom River in the Shi Yomi district and the Kamala HEP is located on the Kamala River in the Kamle district. Both these projects will be implemented in joint ventures between the state government and the respective CPSUs, with the state government holding a 26 per cent equity share in the JV, the official said.

