Arunachal Assembly upholds spirit of democracy by promoting participatory governance: Guv Parnaik

Itanagar, Aug 18 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), said on Monday that the legislature of the state assembly has upheld the spirit of democracy by promoting participatory governance, transparent law-making, and inclusive development.

Addressing the special session of the eighth Legislative Assembly on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the house, the Governor said that from a remote frontier, the state has grown into a confident democracy rooted in justice, equality, and representation.

He said that over five decades, the Assembly has evolved into a vibrant forum for debate and policymaking.

Despite challenges of geography and diversity, it has consistently carried out its constitutional duties with dignity, reflecting the true spirit of participative democracy, the Governor said.

The Governor highlighted that the Assembly has nurtured democratic values by bringing people closer to governance, strengthening the rule of law, and fostering constructive dialogue.

It has also celebrated the state’s rich tribal identity, ensuring that traditions, languages, and customs are protected while promoting inclusive growth, he said.

Reviewing the journey, the Governor noted that the Assembly has played a crucial role in education, health, agriculture, tribal welfare, connectivity, entrepreneurship, and conservation.

Each decision, he said, has balanced local priorities with national interests, strengthening Arunachal’s role in nation-building.

The Governor urged lawmakers to align their vision with the National Sustainable Development Goals. Development, he said, must go beyond infrastructure to include education, healthcare, livelihood, social justice, and ecological balance.

By doing so, Arunachal Pradesh can emerge as a shining contributor to the dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Governor unveiled the Commemorative Pillar of the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the state Assembly, in the Assembly Complex.

He also visited the photo exhibition displaying the photographic records of the Assembly’s rich history.

As a mark of unity, the Governor along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his cabinet poured waters and placed stones, taken from different rivers of Arunachal Pradesh -- Kameng, Subansiri, Siang, Lohit and Tirap -- in the unity aquarium in the Assembly complex.

On the historical occasion, the Governor felicitated former Chief Ministers, Speakers and Deputy Speakers.

