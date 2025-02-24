Arrogant emperor of Sheesh Mahal will be exposed once CAG report is out: Tarun Chugh

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) As the new government gears up to present the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report in the Delhi Assembly, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday took a direct jab at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the wide-spread corruption under his dispensation would soon be unveiled.

Chugh asserted that the ‘arrogant emperor’ of the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ and his team of scamsters would have no place to hide once the CAG report is made public.

Speaking with IANS, Tarun Chugh highlighted that BJP's double-engine government in Delhi remains committed to fulfilling its promises to the people.

"Our government will expose the individuals who have engaged in fraud and corruption," he said, emphasising that the CAG report would be a decisive step in revealing these wrongdoings.

Chugh accused Kejriwal and his associates of trying to divert public attention from their alleged corruption by making confusing statements, a tactic he claimed was a hallmark of the Delhi's former Chief Minister.

He further dubbed Kejriwal’s team as a ‘scam company’ and accused it of resorting to 'misdirection' in an attempt to distract and deflect from their failures.

The BJP leader further affirmed that the Delhi government, formed under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, would honor its commitments to the capital.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, we will work to turn Delhi into a developed capital, following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," Chugh said.

Chugh also criticised the Opposition leaders, accusing them of undermining India’s core values and institutions. He slammed those who, in his view, were attempting to break the nation’s unity by playing politics based on caste and defaming the country’s democratic values.

He also condemned attacks on the Maha Kumbh Mela, stating that such attempts to defame the holy event would not succeed.

"Over 60 crore Sanatanis from around the world have come together for sacred dip in the Maha Kumbh, celebrating India’s unity and faith, transcending caste and creed," he said.

Chugh described the Maha Kumbh as a symbol of India's collective spirit and DNA, urging the Opposition to cease any efforts to break the nation’s unity.

