Arrest of Annamalai in Coimbatore a murder of democracy, says TN BJP

Chennai, Dec 21 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior leader ANS Prasad has said that the arrest of state BJP president K. Annamalai and party workers during a peaceful “Black Day” march in Coimbatore on Friday (December 20) was a “murder of democracy” by the DMK government.

Speaking to the media, Prasad said the BJP organised the protest to highlight the anti-people and divisive policies of the DMK government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

He accused the DMK administration of sheltering terrorists and violent and rowdy elements. The protest was held to condemn the DMK government for allowing a grand funeral procession for Al-Umma founder Basha, a convict in the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blast case, who was serving a life sentence. The blasts had claimed 60 people.

Prasad stated that the police deliberately denied permission for the peaceful rally, which was attended by Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai, BJP National Women’s Wing president Vanathi Srinivasan, Hindu Munnani leader Kadeswara Subramaniam, and other senior leaders.

The BJP leader lashed out against the DMK government for arresting these leaders and cadres, calling it a blatant attack on democracy.

“The DMK police allowed a grand funeral procession for Basha, the founder of the banned terrorist organization Al-Umma. This man, convicted in the Coimbatore bomb blasts, was glorified as a hero and martyr. This sets a dangerous precedent and disrupts law and order,” Prasad said.

He further argued that treating convicted terrorists as heroes is a greater crime than the act of terrorism itself.

“Portraying murderers and those involved in terrorist activities as heroes is highly condemnable,” he said, urging the Tamil Nadu government and police to reconsider their actions.

Prasad described the “Black Day” march as a patriotic and nationally motivated effort to expose the wrongdoings of the state government and raise awareness among students, youth, and future generations.

He claimed that the arrests were an abuse of power by the DMK government and called upon the administration to ensure such actions are not repeated in the future.

“The unlawful arrest of Annamalai and party workers, who led the march with good intentions, will not be forgiven by the people of Tamil Nadu,” Prasad said. He vowed that the BJP would continue to expose the alleged anti-people and dangerous actions of the DMK government with public support.

