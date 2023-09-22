Around 2 dozen students in Bihar's Nawada fall sick after consuming midday meals

Patna, Sep 21 (IANS) Around two dozen students of middle school in Bihar's Nawada fell sick after consuming midday meals on Thursday, officials said.

The students were admitted to a common health centre in Akbarpur and their condition is said to be stable.

The incident occurred at Kuhila middle school under Akbarpur block in the district.

Following the incident, Principal Kumar Umesh Chandra said that a lizard fell during the cooking of food and the cook did not see it.

"The food was served to the students and then a lizard was found in the meal. By that time, some students had already eaten the food. After some time, they started complaining of stomach ache and vomiting. We immediately went to the common health centre in Akbarpur and admitted them. Their condition is stable," he said.

Following the incident, DPO Mohammad Mazhar Alam also reached the school. He also visited the hospital and took their health status from doctors. He also slammed the principal for negligence.

