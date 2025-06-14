Arnold Schwarzenegger has one condition to star alongside family members

Los Angeles, June 14 (IANS) Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger says his only condition to star in a movie with his family members is if there was a "great script" on offer.

The 77-year-old is Chris Pratt's father-in-law. Pratt is married to his daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger. His son Patrick, is also an actor and appeared in The White Lotus. However, he reveals why the three of them would never appear in a film together.

He told E! News: "I think that it's one of those things that if there is a great script, then of course we would do it. But you cannot just make up this stuff, you cannot just say 'Okay, let's just put the three together in a movie...' and not have a great script."

The “Terminator” star was then asked if he and his family members had ever discussed the prospect of making a film together, and confirmed that they had not.

He added: "No, but that's a given."

Schwarzenegger, who is also father to Christina, 33, and Christopher, 27, with his ex-wife Maria Shriver as well as 27-year-old Joseph with Mildred Patricia Baena, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The star said that he is "very proud" of all of his children, but did recall that his eldest son did seem to show a flair for the arts before he made it as an actor himself.

He said: "I'm very proud of all my children. Patrick always had a love of show business, I think that he spent a lot of time on the set with me watching me. I think he got his style right there and then."

Patrick stars as Saxon Ratliff in the hit anthology series.

Asked if Arnold would ever join his son on the show, hinted that it is something he would possibly be "interested" in.

He added: "Whenever I see something good, I am interested in it, so will see."

