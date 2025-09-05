Army rescues snake-bite victim amid flood havoc in Amritsar

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) In yet another display of courage and commitment, the Indian Army’s Vajra Corps has saved the life of a 60-year-old man bitten by a snake in flood-ravaged Amritsar district on Friday.

The dramatic rescue took place under 'Operation Raahat' in the Panther Division, which has been at the forefront of flood-relief efforts.

Sharing details of the operation, the official Vajra Corps handle posted on X, “OpRAAHAT: Care with Compassion. In flood-hit Gonewala, Amritsar District, Panther Division swiftly evacuated a 60-year-old snake-bite victim, gave first aid & saved a precious life at Ramdas.”

The ongoing relief mission, codenamed Operation Raahat, has seen the Indian Army work tirelessly to assist local administration in saving lives and minimising damage.

The Panther Division has been engaged in round-the-clock operations, rescuing stranded villagers, providing urgent medical care, and supplying food and essentials to cut-off areas.

This latest rescue highlights the growing health risks faced by residents of Punjab’s flood-affected regions, where snake sightings and bites have become more frequent due to rising water levels displacing wildlife. The Army’s swift response ensured the victim received immediate first aid and was stabilized in time.

Last week, the Army made headlines by rescuing a young mother and her newborn, marooned in another inundated village. Improvised boats and military vehicles were used to ferry them to safety.

The Army has deployed 47 columns to conduct large-scale Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations across Punjab and parts of Jammu.

Army Aviation and Indian Air Force helicopters, along with engineering and medical teams, are also assisting in relief work.

According to official data, 1,902 villages across 35 revenue blocks, nearly 23 per cent of Punjab’s total, remain submerged, displacing over 3.5 lakh people and claiming at least 43 lives. With around four lakh acres of farmland under water, farmers face severe crop losses, particularly in Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts, which together account for huge devastation.

As rivers Ravi and Beas continue to swell from relentless upstream rainfall, authorities warn that the full extent of damage will only be known once floodwaters recede.

