Army rescues injured policeman in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Aug 22 (IANS) Demonstrating courage and compassion beyond the call of duty, Army troops conducted a daring operation and successfully rescued an injured Arunachal Pradesh policeman, officials said on Friday.

A defence spokesman said that troops of the Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army conducted a daring rescue operation in the late hours on Thursday in the remote RR Hill region of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that the operation was launched after urgent information was received regarding a critically injured police man of Bomdila Police Station who had sustained a skull fracture injury.

Braving dense forests and challenging terrain at night, the Army team reached the location, administered essential first aid and medical care, and ensured the injured police man's safe evacuation to Tezpur in Assam for advanced medical treatment.

The spokesman said that this prompt and coordinated humanitarian effort not only saved a precious life but also highlighted the spirit of synergy between the Army, Police, and civil administration.

"It stands as a true reflection of the Indian Army's ethos of 'Service Before Self', where valour, compassion, and commitment to humanity remain paramount," he said.

The Indian Army extended heartfelt wishes for the speedy recovery of the brave policeman.

The operation reaffirmed the Army's role as a pillar of reassurance and solidarity for the people of the Northeast region, upholding the finest traditions of service, humanity, and national responsibility, the spokesman stated.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has initiated a landmark collaboration with state officials of Assam and Manipur to foster efficient cooperation, cohesion and mutual understanding.

'Exercise Samanvay Shakti 2025' was inaugurated on Wednesday at Laipuli, Upper Assam.

A defence spokesman said that this Military-Civil Integration Exercise aims at fostering synergy between security forces, government departments and civil institutions to address the region's complex challenges through a unified and coordinated approach.

A similar exercise is being undertaken in Manipur from August 20-30, which would include aspects of disaster management, healthcare, education, Public Works Development, forest department initiatives, narcotics, irrigation, road safety, employment opportunities in Armed forces, sports, coordination amongst the state police, Army and paramilitary forces along with the infrastructure development through 'Operation Sadbhavna'.

The 10-day exercise aims to take concrete steps towards achieving an improved state of readiness, supported by unhindered channels of communication and refined standard operating procedures through practical rehearsals.

Most importantly, 'Exercise Samanvay Shakti 2025' seeks to further strengthen the bond of trust between the people of Upper Assam and Manipur and the institutions that serve them, thereby contributing towards preparedness for security challenges, development towards nation building, and reinforcing national integration.

