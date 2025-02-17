Army fully capable of dealing with any situation on border: J&K L-G

Jammu, Feb 17 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday that the Army is fully capable of dealing with any situation on the border and is giving befitting response to the enemy.

“There is no pause in anti-terror operations and clear directions have been given to security forces to wipe out the menace and ensure peace and tranquillity in the region,” the Lt Governor said in reply to a question about the martyrdom of two soldiers, including a captain near the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district on February 11. He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a sports event here.

These two soldiers were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast. The IED is believed to have been planted by the terrorists.

In other incidents, firing from across the LoC resulted in injuries to two soldiers in Poonch and Rajouri districts last week.

The response from the Indian Army is reported to have caused casualties on the Pakistan side of the LoC.

Army later issued a statement asserting that the ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries on February 25, 2021, was holding well and that the violations if any by the Pakistan side were being taken up by the field commanders.

The Lt Governor added that police and the security forces are working in complete synergy in Jammu and Kashmir and are under clear orders to dismantle the ecosystem of terror sustained by terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently chaired two security review meetings on J&K during which the home minister gave clear orders to ensure zero tolerance for infiltration and terrorists.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also chaired two security meetings -- one in Srinagar and the other in Jammu. During those security meetings, he directed police and the security forces to ensure that the terrorists and their sympathisers feel the heat of the anti-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

