Army chief arrives in Jammu (Lead)

Jammu, July 20 (IANS) The Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived here on Saturday to review the security situation and get feedback from the formation commanders in the aftermath of recent terror attacks in the Jammu division.

General Dwivedi’s visit comes after four army soldiers including a captain were killed during an encounter with terrorists in Doda district on July 16.

This is his second visit to Jammu and Kashmir. On July 3, he visited the Poonch-Rajouri sector to review the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC).

The army chief will be briefed by the formation commanders on the areas being taken by the security forces.

A joint security review meeting with other security agencies has also been scheduled.

In addition to chairing a joint security review meeting, the army chief is likely to visit some forward positions to get a first-hand account of the situation in the LoC.

The visit is happening after Friday's Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Apart from the increase in terror attacks by hardcore terrorists in Jammu, there have also been attempts of infiltration in Kashmir.

Two infiltration attempts were foiled by the army recently in the Kupwara district of the Valley resulting in the killing of five terrorists.

The Army has already deployed 3500-4000 additional troops to combat terrorism in the Jammu division.

