Armstrong murder case: Accused admitted to Chennai hospital

Chennai, Aug 26 (IANS) An accused in the murder of BSP state president, K. Armstrong, lodged in Poovirundhal special prison, has been admitted to the Stanley Medical College here after he complained of chest pain.

The accused, Thirumalai complained of chest pain in the morning and was immediately shifted to the hospital.

K. Armstrong, a lawyer, Dalit activist and state president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was hacked to death on July 5 in the Perambur area of Chennai.

Police have arrested six people, including Ponnai Balu, brother of notorious gangster Arcot Suresh who was murdered on August 18, 2023.

There was a rivalry between Arcot Suresh and Armstrong over the Aarudhra gold loan scheme involving several hundred crore rupees. While Suresh represented the promoters, Armstrong was for big investors. Arcot Suresh was also the main accused in the murder of BSP leader Thenarasu who was a close associate of Armstrong.

It may be recalled that an accused in the murder of Armstrong, Thiruvengadam was shot dead by police. Police said that they had to shoot him to death as he tried to attack them.

There are also reports that the murder of Armstrong was plotted by notorious don, Nagendran who is lodged in Puzhal Central Prison.

Nagendran and Armstrong were at loggerheads in a land dispute at Morai in Sholavaram, Chennai. Nagendran's son and a functionary of Youth Congress, Aswathaman, a lawyer by profession was also arrested in the case related to the murder of Armstrong.

Youth Congress later expelled Ashwathaman from the primary membership of the organisation.

Already 27 people are in police custody in the murder case of Armstrong including functionaries and cadres of political parties -- the Congress, DMK, AIADMK and BJP.

Following the murder of Armstrong, thousands of distraught supporters thronged his funeral congregation and protests also erupted. BSP chief Mayawati has also visited Chennai and strongly criticised the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu while demanding a CBI enquiry.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.