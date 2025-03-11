Armenian Foreign Minister thanks EAM Jaishankar for warm welcome

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Armenian Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan expressed his gratitude to External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S. Jaishankar on Tuesday for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation during their official visit to India.

Taking to social media platform X, Mirzoyan posted, "Thank you Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar for the warm welcome & hospitality extended to me & my delegation today in Delhi."

"We had a fruitful discussion on key topics of our bilateral agenda both reflecting on the significant progress we have made & outlining the ways to further deepen our partnership. Glad to continue the conversation also on regional & international developments," he added.

The Armenian Foreign Minister is on an official visit to India from March 9 to 11 at the invitation of EAM Jaishankar. During this visit, the two leaders engaged in productive discussions, focusing on a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening the growing India-Armenia bilateral relationship.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the talks between the two leaders covered significant areas of cooperation, including political exchanges, trade, economic collaboration, education, culture, and enhancing people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Both ministers emphasised the importance of exploring new avenues for cooperation in digital technologies and pharmaceuticals, highlighting the potential for growth in these sectors, the MEA stated.

The discussions included a strong focus on multilateral cooperation, particularly within the United Nations and other global forums.

Additionally, the MoU on Cooperation between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and another MoU between CDSCO, India, and CDMTE, Armenia, on cooperation in the field of regulation of medical products was also signed, the MEA stated.

Regional and global developments of shared interest were also part of the conversations, where both leaders exchanged views on critical issues impacting their respective nations and the international community.

This official visit marks another important step in solidifying the India-Armenia partnership, with both sides expressing a mutual desire to explore new opportunities for cooperation across various sectors.

