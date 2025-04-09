Arjun Rampal surprises ladylove Gabriella Demetriades on her birthday

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal gave a lovely surprise to his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades who turned 38 on Tuesday.

In the video shared by Gabriella on her official Instagram handle, she can be seen arriving at a restaurant with Arjun and their two sons - Arik and Ariv. As they enter, Gabriella is left pleasantly surprised as their friends are already waiting for them to celebrate with her on her birthday.

After greeting everyone, she cut her birthday cake with her two little munchkins.

"Hard to keep a surprise from a detective @rampal72 thank you baby . And @erikapackard @atiyarakyan @agisilaos_demetriades thanks for keeping secrets," Gabriella captioned the video.

While Gabriella looked simple yet chic in a black tube top, and blue denim, Arjun was his usual charming self in a black T-shirt and white trousers.

Arjun tied the knot with model Mehr Jesia back in 1998 and welcomed two daughters - Mahikaa and Myra. After being married for 20 years, the couple went their separate ways in 2018.

Later, the 'Rock On!!' actor introduced his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. They are now parents to two sons.

Work-wise, Arjun has been roped in for Imtiaz Ali's, "O Saathi Re.” The Netflix project will also feature Aditi Rao Hydari, and Avinash Tiwary in key roles.

As per variety.com, Imtiaz Ali spilled the beans about his next saying, “O Saathi Re’ surprised me at every turn of its development. It is a modern story with a vintage heart, an enchanted fairy tale set in the fiasco of metropolitan life.”

“I feel both relieved and excited at having Arif direct the stellar cast of Avinash, Aditi and Arjun (all aces there) and it is the ever strengthening relationship with Netflix that enabled us to enter the deceptively charming world of ‘O Saathi Re," the 'Tamasha' maker added.

With Imtiaz Ali as the creator, writer, and showrunner for “O Saathi Re”, his brother Arif Ali will helm the drama.

