Arjun Kapoor wraps 2024 in 20 seconds

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor wrapped up 2024 by sharing a quick 20-second video on social media that sums up his year.

The actor posted the video on his Instagram handle with the caption, “My 2024 wrapped in 20 seconds! #HappyNewYear #2025.”

The video offers a fast-paced yet heartfelt glimpse into Kapoor’s key moments from the year, highlighting both personal and professional milestones. From film shoots to celebrations with friends and family, the clip captures the actor’s busy yet fulfilling year in a brief and engaging format.

In his previous post, the ‘Gunday’ actor shared a heartwarming birthday note for his sister, Anshula Kapoor, on her 34th birthday. Arjun posted a rare and unseen photo of him and Anshula as kids with their late mother, Mona Shourie.

For the caption, the ‘Singham Again’ actor wrote, “Happy birthday to the one person that watches over me (literally) while having a strawberry milkshake & has her eyes on the next glass!!! Feels good to always have you around, even though now you’re a jet-setter, globe-trotter, and a working Wonder Woman!!! Stay happy, stay blessed, and always do the right thing (that is, shop for me on your holidays)!!! Love you to infinity & beyond @anshulakapoor.”

Meanwhile, as 2024 comes to a close, many celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Madhuri Dixit, and Preity Zinta, shared their last posts of the year, expressing their excitement to welcome 2025.

Arjun’s uncle, actor Anil Kapoor, marked 2024 as a year defined by "grit, grind, and growth." The Fighter actor emphasized the importance of purpose and perseverance in both his personal and professional life. Anil shared a video on his Instagram handle, showcasing some of his most cherished moments with his wife and children and highlights from his films over the year.

Anil captioned the post, “2024 was all about grit, grind, and growth. Purpose and perseverance have always led my way, and I aim to be intentional about amping the energy up and dreaming bigger... Let’s rage 2025!”

