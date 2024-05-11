Arif Zakaria to play Jinnah, Ira Dubey his wife Fatima in 'Freedom at Midnight'

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actors Arif Zakaria and Ira Dubey are all set to play pivotal roles as Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Fatima Jinnah, respectively, in the upcoming political thriller drama 'Freedom at Midnight'.

Arif will delve into the multifaceted persona of Jinnah and his journey.

Talking about the same, Arif said: "In preparing to portray Muhammad Ali Jinnah, I realised how important it was to depict him as a flawed and complicated human being rather than an untouchable hero."

"I intend to add dimensions to Jinnah's persona by delving into the depths of his psyche, bringing forth his complexity, and revealing the motivations that inspired his acts. I hope to give a more genuine and comprehensive picture of Jinnah by adopting this method," he added.

Regarding her portrayal of Fatima (the sister of Muhammad Ali Jinnah), Ira shared: "My role in this series is unlike any other I have played in the past, bringing me a unique yet challenging opportunity as an actor. Fatima’s bond with her brother, Jinnah, and her influence on him is a lesser-known aspect. She played a significant role in his life, standing by him from the start until the end, and the series will shed light on this dynamic relationship."

Showrunner and director Nikkhil Advani said: "When casting for the roles of Jinnah and Fatima in the series, I was immediately drawn to Arif for his striking physical presence - gaunt, towering, with piercing eyes and a commanding voice that exuded authenticity. His baritone and clipped British accent embodied the essence of Jinnah."

"In a similar vein, I chose Ira for her ability to embody the grace and strength of Fatima. Both actors effortlessly brought these characters to life, capturing the essence of their personalities and historical significance. Working with Arif and Ira was a testament to their talent and dedication, solidifying my belief that they were the perfect choices for these roles," he added.

Produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani) in association with StudioNext and Sony LIV, the story is penned by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, and Ethan Taylor.

The show will soon air on Sony LIV.

