Argentina simplifies entry for Indian citizens with US visas to boost tourism

Buenos Aires, Aug 27 (IANS) In a move aimed at enhancing inbound tourism and strengthening bilateral ties, the Argentine government has announced eased entry requirements for Indian citizens holding valid US visas.

The new regulation, published in the Official Gazette, exempts Indian passport holders from obtaining an Argentine visa or Electronic Travel Authorization (AVE) if they possess a current tourist visa for the United States.

According to the official text, this exemption applies to ordinary passport holders, with the National Immigration Directorate tasked with verifying each case through coordination with relevant authorities prior to granting entry.

This reciprocal gesture highlights India's existing Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, which Argentine citizens already access free of charge for tourism purposes.

The policy builds on similar initiatives implemented just one month ago, when Argentina waived visa and AVE requirements for citizens of China and the Dominican Republic under the same condition of holding a valid US visa.

These measures reflect a broader strategy to attract international visitors and invigorate the tourism sector amid economic recovery efforts. Argentine Tourism Secretary Daniel Scioli praised the decision on X (formerly Twitter), stating that it seeks to "facilitate inbound tourism and support Argentine sports".

Scioli's advocacy underscores the potential for increased cultural and economic exchanges between the two nations. Deregulation Minister Federico Sturzennegger elaborated on the rationale in a post on X, declaring: "Indian citizens will be able to enter Argentina without a visa or AVE, without paying any fees, if they have a valid US visa."

He corrected a potential misunderstanding by emphasising that entry facilitation means "they will no longer be required to apply" for additional permissions.

Sturzennegger highlighted key statistics: "Some 2.2 million Indians travelled to the US in 2024, and the US grants more than a million visas per year to India. So this change should help facilitate tourism in our country, a request that the Secretary of Tourism, Sports, and Environment Daniel Osvaldo Scioli has been insistently urging."

The minister also referenced a diplomatic nudge from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires in early July.

"It's impossible to improve tourism if we don't make it easier for them to come!" Sturzennegger added, echoing the sentiment that streamlined processes are essential for growth.

Argentine Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, reinforced the priority, assuring that "promoting tourism to our country is a top priority of our government, and for this reason, we seek to facilitate the mechanisms so that more and more Indians visit Argentina".

With India's burgeoning middle class and rising outbound travel, experts anticipate a surge in visitors to Argentina's iconic destinations like Patagonia, Iguazu Falls, and Buenos Aires.

This development aligns with Argentina's deregulation agenda under President Milei, aiming to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and stimulate economic activity.

Bilateral trade between Argentina and India, currently valued at around $6 billion annually, could see further boosts through enhanced people-to-people connections.

As global travel rebounds post-pandemic, such visa relaxations position Argentina as an accessible hub for Asian tourists, potentially adding millions to the tourism revenue, which contributes over 5 per cent to the nation's GDP.

Tourism officials expect the policy to take effect immediately, with airlines and travel agencies already promoting Argentina to Indian audiences.

This initiative not only reciprocates India's hospitality but also fosters goodwill, paving the way for deeper cooperation in areas like technology, agriculture, and renewable energy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.