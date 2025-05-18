AQI moderates, GRAP's Stage 1 withdrawn from the entire NCR with immediate effect

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) With Delhi's AQI recorded as 'moderate' on Sunday, a day after strong winds and thunderstorms followed by light rains, the GRAP Stage 1 imposed in the NCR since May 16 has been withdrawn with immediate effect, an official statement said.

"Today, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) of the day clocked 179 as per the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change statement said.

"In view of significant improvement in the daily average AQI of Delhi and also considering the meteorological/ weather forecasts by IITM/IMD, the Sub-Committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met today to review the current air quality scenario in the region and accordingly take an appropriate decision on the actions under Stage-I of the extant schedule of GRAP in place in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) since 16.05.2025," it said.

While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR and other aspects, the Sub-Committee observed that the AQI of Delhi has shown significant improvement due to strong surface winds and thunderstorms followed by light rains, being recorded as 179 on May 18 (in ‘moderate’ category), and further, the forecast by IMD/IITM also predicts AQI to mainly remain in 'moderate' category in coming days, the statement added.

"Therefore, keeping in view this trend of improvement in the AQI of Delhi and also the forecasts by IMD/ IITM indicating the average air quality of Delhi to stay in ‘Moderate’ category in the coming days (for which forecast is available), the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decided to revoke Stage-I of the extant schedule of GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect."

It was also stressed that all the agencies of the state governments/GNCTD in the NCR, in an effort to sustain the better AQI levels as being experienced currently and not to let the air quality slip to the ‘Poor’ category, however need to ensure that all statutory directions, advisories, orders etc. issued by the Commission are followed and implemented in right earnest, including the rules/ regulations/ guidelines issued by the MoEFCC and the CPCB and related instructions/ guidelines issued by the respective state governments/GNCTD and Pollution Control Boards/DPCC, across all contributing sectors.

In this context, all the agencies concerned are also required to take note of various actions and the targeted timelines as envisaged in the comprehensive policy issued by the Commission to curb air pollution in the NCR and take appropriate actions accordingly in the field, particularly the dust mitigation measures, the statement added.

"The Sub-Committee shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decision depending upon the air quality in Delhi and forecast made available by IMD/ IITM," it said.

