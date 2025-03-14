Apoorva Arora shares fondest childhood memory of Holi

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actress Apoorva Arora, who is known for her work in Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi and Kannada films, is celebrating Holi on Friday. The actress shared her childhood memory of celebrating the festival.

She told IANS, “When I was a child I used to get ready early in the morning. We used to play Holi in groups against other groups, it was like a gang war. Even after showering, someone used to come and apply more gulal. That’s how my day used to look like on Holi”.

The actress shared that she mostly misses celebrating the festival in Mumbai as she is busy shooting outdoors. However, this time it’s different. She said, “Mostly I’m not in Mumbai during Holi, but this year I’ll be celebrating Holi here in the city. I’ll be partying with my friends”.

The actress also loves to indulge in the delicious food prepared by her mother.

Earlier, in January, Apoorva visited the historic Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Andaman ahead of the Republic Day. The iconic site, known as "Kala Pani", holds deep significance in India's struggle for independence.

Apoorva paid her respects to the countless freedom fighters who endured unimaginable hardships within the walls of the infamous prison. She explored the premises and spent time reflecting on the sacrifices made by India’s heroes.

Talking about the same, she told IANS, “It’s an overwhelming experience to stand in a place that embodies the pain, courage, and sacrifices of countless freedom fighters. I always thought I understood the meaning of freedom, but walking through these walls, I realized I didn’t truly grasp its weight. The resilience and determination that shaped our nation’s history come alive here”.

She further mentioned, “It’s a humbling reminder of what it took to achieve independence. Visiting the Cellular Jail has deepened my respect and gratitude for those who gave their everything so we could live in a free India. Their legacy inspires us to build a future worthy of their sacrifices”.

The Cellular Jail was constructed between 1896 and 1906, stands as a stark reminder of colonial oppression and the indomitable spirit of India's freedom fighters. Apoorva’s visit, ahead of Republic Day, draws attention to the significance of remembering the sacrifices that built the nation and the importance of safeguarding the hard-won freedom.

