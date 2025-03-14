N. Ganapathy Subramaniam appointed Chairman of Tata Communications

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) The Board of Tata Communications Ltd approved the appointment of N Ganapathy Subramaniam as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tata Communications Limited on Friday.

Subramaniam had joined the Board of Tata Communications Limited as a non-executive director on December 2, 2021.

He has been a part of Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) and the Indian IT Industry for over 40 years. He stepped down as the Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director of TCS in May 2024.

Tata Communications announced that the Board of Directors of the Company have, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from March 14, 2025.

"He has played a strategic role in several landmark initiatives that TCS undertook across banking, telecom and public services globally," the company said in a statement. "He has in-depth knowledge on technology, operations, product development, business transformation and change management as organizations manage their technology and business," according to the company statement.

“As a thought leader, he has spoken in global conferences and actively interacts to shape opinion across industry and the government," the statement added.

Currently, N Ganapathy Subramaniam also holds the posts of chairman and non-executive director of the Board at Tata Elxsi Limited, chairman and non-executive director of the Board at Tejas Networks Limited, chairman of the Governing Council of Bharat6G Alliance.

Besides, he is a member of Institute Body at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology and the president of the Executive Committee at The Society for the Rehabilitation of Crippled Children, Mumbai.

Tata Communications reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 236 crore for the quarter ending December 2024, registering an impressive year-on-year growth of 424 per cent. The company’s net profit in the same quarter last year was Rs 45 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its revenues from operations stood at Rs 5,798 crore for the quarter ending December 2024, registering a growth of 3.8 year-on-year over Rs 5,587.78 crore reported during the same quarter in 2023-24.

Sequentially, Tata Communications' net profit saw a 4 per cent rise in the October-December quarter from Rs 227 crore in the July-September quarter. The revenue also saw a growth of 1.2 per cent sequentially from Q2 and Q3 FY25.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.