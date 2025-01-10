Apology will not bring dead alive, TTD chairman’s retort to Pawan Kalyan

Tirupati, Jan 10 (IANS) In a comment that is likely to embarrass the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu said on Friday that an apology for the recent stampede at Tirupati will not bring the dead alive.

He was reacting to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's advise to him to apologise for January 8 stampede which claimed the lives of six devotees and left several wounded during distribution of special darshan tickets for Tirumala temple.

“There is no problem in apologising. But an apology doesn’t make the dead alive. There is no need to respond if someone says something,” Naidu told the media when his reaction was sought on Pawan Kalyan’s suggestion.

The TTD Chairman also stated that though TTD board members were not at fault for Tirupati stampede, "we apologise to the devotees".

Naidu said there was a mistake.

"An inquiry is on to find out how it happened and who was at fault. Action will be taken against those found guilty," he said.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan said that TTD chairman B.R. Naidu, Board members, executive officer J. Shayamala Rao and additional executive officer have no option but to apologise to the stampede victims.

The Jana Sena leader, who had suggested an apology during his visit to Tirupati on Thursday, reiterated his stand while addressing a meeting in his Assembly constituency Pithapuram in Pithapuram district.

The Deputy Chief Minister also advised TTD chairman, members and officials to hear the tear-jerking stories of the stampede victims. He asked them to say s to say ‘sorry’ and be accountable for their failure which led to the stampede.

He said the TTD chairman and others should say sorry to the victims and the people of the state for their failure in tackling the large congregation of devotees.

"You have no option but to say sorry by holding a press conference," he said.

"Everybody who is part of the government should be accountable for everything. On the stampede, I have said sorry to the people of Andhra Pradesh though I have not made any mistake. It's a collective responsibility of everybody in the government to be accountable for the incident," he added.

The actor-politician said the TTD authorities should realize that nobody can bring back the lives lost in the stampede, but is a must to say sorry for whatever had happened.

