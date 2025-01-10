AAP delegation calls on Punjab Guv, resents appointing Chief Secretary in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Jan 10 (IANS) A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Punjab on Friday met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria here and sought his intervention in the issue wherein the Centre redesignated Chandigarh Advisor as Chief Secretary, saying the Central government “is treating the state unfairly”.

They said this issue “highlights the discriminatory attitude of the Centre towards Punjab”. The AAP delegation included the party's state president Aman Arora, and Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Harbhajan Singh, Hardeep Singh Mundian, and Barinder Goyal.

Addressing the media after meeting the Governor, Arora said the appointment of a Chief Secretary instead of an Advisor “exposes the Centre's anti-Punjab mindset”. He said the Aam Aadmi Party strongly “opposes this decision, as it is an attempt to weaken Punjab's rightful claim over Chandigarh”.

He asserted the party would not accept this decision under any circumstances. Arora said historically, politically, and socially, Chandigarh rightfully belongs to Punjab.

He pointed out that Chandigarh was built by displacing 27 villages of Punjab. At the time of the state’s partition, it was said that the Union Territory status of Chandigarh was temporary. Even the Rajiv-Longowal Accord stated that Chandigarh would be handed over to Punjab within five years, but this has not happened yet.

The AAP leader questioned the BJP-led Central government’s discriminatory treatment of Punjab, asking why Punjab is being subjected to such unfairness. He also criticised both the BJP and the Congress, stating that both parties have been in power at the Centre but did nothing to address the matter. Instead, they have tried to snatch Punjab's rightful claims.

Arora further said the Governor assured the delegation that he would raise their concerns and the voice of three crore Punjabis with the Central government and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Finance Minister Cheema, in response to a media query, criticised the Center for its continuous anti-farmer policies. He said the Centre is bringing laws aimed at dismantling the agricultural system, particularly the marketing system, which forms the backbone of Punjab’s farming economy.

Cheema said Punjab's farmers had previously fought a historic battle to repeal the three “black” farm laws introduced by the BJP. He accused the Centre of trying to destroy the marketing years to pave the way for private corporate-controlled markets, which would exploit farmers and lead to their economic ruin.

