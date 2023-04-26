Aparshakti to maintain retro momentum with next single, an ode to era of 1950s

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who is receiving a lot of audience appreciation for his hit streaming series ‘Jubilee, is a man of many talents. As much as he is an amazing actor, he also dabbles in sports and music. Incidentally, his next music single is inspired by the era of the 1950s around the same timeline that ‘Jubilee follows.

The song is currently being penned, and will be recorded over the course of a few weeks. The music video of the song will have a black and white set up, which will also feature Aparshakti donning a retro look.

The actor-singer shared that the song and the video will be a homage to all the singers and musicians from that era. He said, "I have always loved the black and white era. It's very romantic for me and I was very excited when I got the part of ‘Jubilee'. Now inspired by that, my next music video is also inspired from the 1950s era".

He added, "It will be a tribute to the singers and musicians from that era who gave us some evergreen songs that we still cherish. The video will be a black and white set up. The vocals are going to be mine and, like my other videos, I will also be seen in the video".

Aparshakti has many music videos under his belt with the most recent one being ‘Yaadan Teriyaan Meriyaan'.

