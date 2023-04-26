Anushka Kaushik says martial arts should be taught in primary schools for self-defence

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Actress Anushka Kaushik, who is currently seen in the political thriller 'Garmi', emphasised on giving self-defence training to children during primary classes and she also revealed how she bagged the role in Tigmanshu Dhulia's web series.

She trained herself in martial art styles like Wing Chun and also learned to handle a rifle. Anushka said that she learned all these fighting skills for self defence and not for getting any roles.

Anushka shared: "Martial art is used for self-defence and Wing Chun is a form specifically designed for women to defend themselves. In my class, I am the only girl, and all the other students are boys. Therefore, I strongly believe that it is important to train children in primary school for self-defence. It is an art that should be mandatory in the primary school curriculum."

The 'Thar' actress recalled her journey as an actor which started from doing theatre. She also shared how she changed her name to Anushka Kaushik from Anushka Sharma as people were unable to find her on social media.

"I started my acting journey with theatre before transitioning into a social media influencer. At one point, people started appreciating my work, but they couldn't find me on social media because my real name is Anushka Sharma, and I used to face issues because of that. So, I changed my name to Anushka Kaushik."

Anushka also remembered how Tigmanshu called her for the series after watching her YouTube video.

"I remember I was leaving some office and happened to receive a call, where I was informed that Tigmanshu Sir had watched my YouTube video which he really liked and wanted to meet me. I had been focusing more on my YouTube space at the time. Although the clip they saw wasn't my favourite, I was still happy about it that they liked it. And, that's how I auditioned," added the actress known for 'Ghar Waapsi', 'Thar', and 'Crash Course'.

