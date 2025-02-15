Anya Taylor-Joy reveals how she met her husband Malcolm McRae

Los Angeles, Feb 15 (IANS) Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who is known for ‘The Queen's Gambit’, ‘Dune: Part Two’, ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ and others, has shed light on how she met her husband in a music studio.

The 28-year-old actress and Malcolm McRae tied the knot in 2022, and now she has recalled the moment she first set eyes on the "absolute greatest" person, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she said, "I love him so much. Oh yeah, he’s, I’m very, I’m so lucky. I’m so lucky. We met in a music studio. We were born on the same day. So that was the first thing he ever said to me he was like, ‘When’s your birthday?’ And I was like, ‘April 16th,’ he’s like, ‘I knew it’. I was like, ‘Oh no, this is, yeah,’ he’s the absolute greatest”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' star got some sage words of wisdom from her dad Dennis when it came to looking for Mr. Right, and it stuck with her up until she met Malcolm, who is a musician.

She said, “My dad once told me when I was a kid that you’re not looking for another half to make you whole, that you are whole, and if you’re lucky enough, you meet another whole, and then you become like a greater sum of your parts”.

The smitten couple's relationship is so strong, it has enabled her to grow as a person. The Golden Globe winner said, “And I just feel like I am encouraged to grow in the most unexpected and beautiful ways because he provides a soil that's really nutritious and safe and yeah, he’s the best”.

Anya and Malcolm got hitched in secret in New Orleans in 2022, and Anya's Dior wedding gown was embroidered with personal images telling the couple's story.

