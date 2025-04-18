Anvar fires first salvo, backs VS Joy as Congress candidate for Nilambur bypoll in Kerala

Nilambur, April 18 (IANS) With the Election Commission expected to announce any time the date for the Nilambur Assembly by-election in Kerala, former CPI(M)-backed legislator P.V. Anvar has fired the first political salvo by publicly endorsing Malappuram District Congress Committee president V.S. Joy as the Congress candidate for the seat.

Anvar, a two-time MLA who resigned recently over differences with the CPI(M), declared on Friday that Joy is the best choice for the Nilambur bypoll.

His open support for Joy signals that his long-standing differences with Aryadan Shoukath -- whom he defeated in the 2016 Assembly election -- are far from over.

Anvar and Shoukath have shared a strained relationship ever since Anvar ended the Congress' 29-year hold on the Nilambur seat, previously represented by Shoukath’s father, veteran leader Aryadan Mohammed.

The rift between the two deepened further after Anvar’s resignation, reportedly due to his growing disenchantment with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Following his exit from the CPI(M)'s fold, Anvar has made overtures towards the Congress-led UDF. He even met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who cleared his appointment as the Kerala coordinator for the Trinamool Congress.

Subsequently, he was welcomed at a UDF convention in Malappuram, where he made a big announcement that he would not contest the upcoming bypoll.

While both V.S. Joy and Aryadan Shoukath are reportedly in the race for a Congress ticket, the party leadership remains tight-lipped.

According to sources, a meeting chaired by AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, along with Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V.D. Satheesan and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K. Sudhakaran, has taken a decision.

However, the final announcement is expected only after consultation with the party high command.

With Anvar throwing his weight behind Joy, attention now shifts to Shoukath, who has long harboured hopes of reclaiming his father’s legacy in a constituency he once called home turf.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.