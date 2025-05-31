Anupam Kher shares an anecdote from The Kashmir files: 'Carried this pain with me'

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been openly vocal about his Kashmiri roots, and his 2022 drama "The Kashmir Files" is a proof of that.

During a recent interaction with the new Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, Kher shared an anecdote about the film, which left him pained for a long time.

He said, "When the previous Prime Minister made fun of the Kashmiri pandits in the assembly, and said that if this film (The Kashmir Files) is that important, put it on YouTube, I felt really bad about it, and I had been carrying this pain with me for a long time. My grandparents and uncles have gone through that bad chapter in the history."

The Bharatiya Janata Party has completed 100 days in power in the National Capital. Marking the milestone, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, graced the event '100 Din Seva Ke', talking about the work done by the government during this time.

Coming back to "The Kashmir Files", the drama narrates the tale of a university student who discovers his Kashmiri Hindu parents were killed by Islamist militants.

Centered around the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Indian-administered Kashmir, the film is reportedly based on the testimonies of the people who have been scattered for generations. The plot of the film goes back and forth between the contemporary period of 2020 and flashbacks to 1989–1990.

Made under the direction of Vivek Agnihotri, "The Kashmir Files" stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in prominent roles, along with Puneet Issar, Bhasha Sumbli, Mrinal Kulkarni

Atul Srivastava, Amit Behl, Prithviraj Sarnaik, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Prakash Belawadi as the ancillary cast.

The project bagged 2 titles at the 69th National Film Awards – 'Best Feature Film on National Integration' and 'Best Supporting Actress' for Pallavi Joshi.

"The Kashmir Files" got a theatrical release on March 11, 2022.

