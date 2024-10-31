Anupam Kher details the injuries he suffered while making ‘Vijay 69’

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming movie ‘Vijay 69’, has shared the details of the injury that he suffered on the sets of the film while portraying 69 year-old triathlete.

The actor told IANS that he suffered a serious injury to his shoulder but that didn’t bog him down, as he continued to work despite the unbearable pain. He told IANS, “It was a serious injury. I had a broken shoulder, delocated, it was thrown out of my socket. But then work has to go on, I think that's what training teaches you. When you're a drama school product, the show must go on, that's the first thing that they teach”.

When asked as to how did he cultivate this fighter mindset, he said that he learnt it at a very young age as he comes from a humble background where injuries don’t change the course of routine life.

He said, “Life has to go on. I've seen my father, unless he was bedridden, I saw him going to the office every single day. Leave at 8 in the morning, come back at 8 in the evening, walk 14 kilometres one side, 28 kilometres both sides. So I think it was part of our life that we never saw anybody in the family. We were a family of 14 in a small room. Complaining was not a luxury. I think complaining about smaller things is a luxury for different people”. He further mentioned, “So I learned it from there and plus I've made it with great difficulty. I don't want to romanticise my sleeping on the railway platforms, I was homeless for some time. So it was when I used to always say, ‘God give me work, I'll never complain’. And I think that's how I have dealt with it”.

The actor always looks upto international talent because that’s where his competition lies. He told IANS, My competition in my mind is never with the local actors. With my love and respect for all actors from Indian cinema, I aim at international people and think about what Mr. Robert De Niro would have done, what Al Pacino would have done, what other people would have done”. “They would have not stopped shooting. You think in ‘Raging Bull’ De Niro did not get hurt? These are all tantrums that I don't want to do”, he added. ‘Vijay 69’ is set to drop on Netflix.

