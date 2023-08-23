Anupam Hazra will give report to BJP’s central leadership on poll-preparedness in Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 23 (IANS) State BJP leader Anupam Hazra, as the solitary representative from West Bengal in the national working committee of the party, will shortly send a detailed report to the party’s central leadership on the poll preparedness of the saffron camp in the state for the big battle of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Party insiders said that Hazra had been asked to submit a transparent report highlighting the existing gaps that needed to be bridged in theorganisational network of the party in the state. “Instead of presenting a rosy picture of the organisation network in the state the central

leadership wants a holistic overall picture on this count so the central leadership becomes aware of the weakness and suggests corrective measuresaccordingly,” said a state committee member of the party.

It is learnt that since the similar reports sent earlier had been often found incomplete by the state leadership and hence this time Hazra, as thenational secretary and the solitary representative from West Bengal in the national working committee, has been asked by the central leadership tosubmit the report this time.

Among the other things that the central committee wants mentioned in the report is about the exact status of formation of booth committees in WestBengal along with area wise breakup of areas where the process of formation of booth committees is yet to be completed.

“The report is also expected to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the party in each of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, percentage ofarea under each Lok Sabha seat covered by active booth committees and detailed status of active and inactive workers in each seat among others,” the state committee member of BJP said.

The report is also expected to portray a fair picture of the winning potentials in each of these 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. BJP'sbest ever performance in West Bengal was in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it bagged 18 out of 42 seats in the state.

