Anuj Sullere returns to 'Kavya', catches up with cast mates before costume test

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actor Anuj Sullere, who has made a comeback in the show 'Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon', has opened up about returning to the set.

Anuj plays Shubham, Kavya's (Sumbul Touqeer) ex-fiance, who has now returned to her life as an IAS officer working as her junior assistant.

Talking about the comeback on the show, Anuj said: "I recently returned to the set after a break, and I felt nostalgic, particularly during my first scene with Sumbul. She welcomed me warmly, and I have received so much love and warmth from the entire team."

"Before beginning the shoot, I went for a costume test and visited the set a few days prior to catch up with everyone as well," he added.

Initially portrayed as a supportive and understanding partner, Shubham's journey took an unexpected turn when he faced the setback of not clearing the IAS exam, while Kavya succeeded. This blow to his confidence and ego led him down a path of strained relationships and inner turmoil.

However, he has now successfully cleared his final attempt at the examination, completed academy training, and is undergoing practical training under Kavya's supervision.

'Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' airs on Sony.

