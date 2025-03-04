Anubha Arora joins the cast of Vivek Agnihotri’s 'The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter'

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Anubha Arora who was last seen in Amazon’s "Power of Paanch" has locked in her next. She has joined the cast of Vivek Agnihotri's "The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter".

Anubha Arora revealed that her instincts help her decide her projects where her character has an important effect on the story.

She said, "I’ve always taken up projects as per my instincts as an actor and taken into account that my character has a significant impact on the story. That would give me an opportunity to act more and see myself more on the screen, as that gives me true joy."

"Also, some projects, you know from the beginning, are going to be very interesting to work on, like The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter. It presents some hard-hitting facts in a screenplay that's woven beautifully," Anubha Arora added.

Sharing her thoughts on the name of the project "The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter", she stated, "It instantly draws your attention. It seems like the most interesting part of The Files Trilogy."

Agreeing that the audience is very intelligent, Anubha Arora mentioned that their choice is quite unpredictable. She was of the opinion, "They are either drawn to pure entertainment or to an unknown realm, which can add value to their knowledge and life. This gives filmmakers an opportunity to explore a wide range of subjects."

Appreciating director Vivek Agnihotri, she revealed that he is extremely talented and knows his subject in depth. "That makes him very decisive on set. He is truly an actor's director. He would make you understand the character’s true essence and motivate you on set, bringing out your best", Anubha Arora said.

When asked if she feels the crime genre makes the audience more curious, the actress pointed out that the emotion that these films generate tends to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

"More than crime, it is the emotion a thriller generates in us, is what draws most of us towards such content. Some concepts are larger than life; some are based on hardcore reality. They both cater to audiences' intrigue and mental workout," she concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.