Anubha Arora on ‘The Bengal Files’: To prepare for this role I observed journalists around me

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Anubha Arora, who will be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's "The Bengal Files", said that to play the role of a young journalist named Gauri in the film she observed and studied the media personnels around her.

”I am playing Gauri in the film. She is a young journalist from Delhi. To prepare for this role I studied and observed journalists around me. I remember I went to the Ramleela ground in Delhi and saw a reporter there. That experience was very insightful as well.”

She also borrowed a professional camera from one of her friends to understand the “functioning of it so that I blend into the part like it’s my own skin.”

Talking about Agnihortri, Anubha said: ”Vivek sir motivates the actors on set to bring out their best. He understands an actor's mindset, gives you all you need to understand the character and then all you need to do is surrender.”

Recalling the first time he met her, Anubha said: “he was like ‘kitni pyari bachi hai ye’. He further told me that they had auditioned so many actors for this part and they found me very natural. That made me feel so grateful.”

Anubha shared that she was not aware of much of the history of Bengal before she started working in the film.

”I had only read and seen in films and series, tit-bits of Bengal’s history during the partition but I had completely forgotten Direct Action Day. I knew it had happened but wasn’t aware of its horrifying details.”

The actress feels the film is going to make the audience reflect and think.

She says,”They will end up digging into it for themselves because that’s exactly what happened with me when I first watched The Tashkent files. And for today’s generation definitely they will rethink and will try to know more of the actual incident.

Sharing more on her role and experience in the film, she said that she is thankful to the casting director Taran Bajaj.

“Through several rounds of discussions, the team of I am Buddha Films helped me understand the character which helped me perform well in screen tests.”

