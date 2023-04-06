Antony's son joins BJP, slams Cong leaders for 'working for one family'

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Anil Antony, son of senior Congress leader A.K. Antony, joined the BJP in presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V. Muraleedharan in the national capital on Thursday.

Anil Antony, after joining the BJP, said "Many of the Congress leaders believe that their duty is to work for a particular family but I believe that my duty is to work for the people. PM Narendra Modi has a clear vision to make India a developed country in the next 25 years."

"This is not about personalities, this is about difference of opinion and ideas. I strongly believe that I have taken the right step. My respect for my father will remain the same," he said when asked if he has consulted his father before joining the BJP.

Anil Antony had resigned from the Congress after his tweet criticising the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi triggered a row within the grand old party.

Anil Antony, who headed the Digital Media cell of the Kerala Congress, slammed the Congress leadership for working for a "single family" instead of working for the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.