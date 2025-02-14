ANRF, US National Science Foundation tie up to foster India on global stage: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) The partnership between the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) and the US National Science Foundation (NSF) is expected to boost research in emerging technologies, and hoist India as a leader in the global arena, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Friday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between ANRF and NSF in researching critical and emerging technologies during the latest bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Taking to social media platform X, he lauded PM Modi for making the MoU "possible". He called the partnership "pathbreaking" which will have "far-reaching outcomes".

"This will boost the collaboration between the two countries and foster India into a leading role in the global arena," the MoS said.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs stated that with the MoU, both PM Modi and President Trump "underscored the value of deepening ties between the US and Indian scientific research communities".

It stated that the partnership builds on ongoing collaboration between the US National Science Foundation and several Indian science agencies.

"It will also enable joint research in "semiconductors, connected vehicles, machine learning, next-generation telecommunications, intelligent transportation systems, and future biomanufacturing", the MEA said.

ANRF was established through the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Act, 2023 (25 of 2023) in July 2024. It aims to seed, grow and promote research and development (R&D) and foster a culture of research and innovation throughout India's universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories.

The first meeting of the ANRF governing board in 2024, chaired by PM Modi, focussed on a discussion about India's science and technology landscape and redesigning of research and development programmes.

