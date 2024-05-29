Another human trafficking suspect arrested in Tripura

Agartala, May 29 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Tripura has apprehended a wanted human trafficking suspect who is said to be involved in trafficking Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas through the bordering areas of the northeastern state, an official said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Tripura Police on May 19 arrested a human trafficking suspect who was on the 'wanted list' of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), an official said.

The arrested individual was identified as Hannan Miah (41). He was detained in the Matinagar area of Tripura's Sepahijala district

According to sources, Hannan Miah is notorious as an "infamous human trafficker", and he was wanted in connection with a human trafficking case pursued by the NIA.

Meanwhile, Jalil Miah, also a resident of Tripura, was arrested by an NIA team on Tuesday.

The probe agency had in February declared a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the accused, who had been absconding in the case, in addition to nine others.

Investigations revealed that Jalil was one of the main conspirators in the human trafficking racket and a close associate of another accused, Jiban Rudra Pal.

Though Jalil had managed to escape during the initial operation on November 8 last year, 29 accused were arrested.

Electronic devices and other incriminating documents seized from his residence had pointed to his complicity.

Pan India searches conducted by NIA in November last year have led to the seizure of a lot of incriminating data, including digital devices, along with foreign currency (Bangladeshi Taka and US Dollar), Aadhaar cards, PAN cards etc.

A subsequent crackdown on December 29 last year led to the arrest of another four accused in the case, exposing a massive network of human traffickers.

