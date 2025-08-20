Another held on spying charges in Jaisalmer: Man caught talking on Pakistani numbers in Army area

Jaipur, Aug 20 (IANS) Investigation agencies in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, have arrested another suspect on charges of espionage.

The accused, identified as Jeevan Khan (25), was caught on Tuesday while allegedly talking to Pakistani numbers in the Army area on the Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Road. His mobile phone also contained several Pakistani numbers, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Khan, a resident of Jaisalmer district, had earlier worked at a restaurant in the Army area 2–3 years ago and had recently returned for employment.

According to sources, he had been under the radar of agencies for some time, with his calls and activities being monitored.

He is likely to be handed over to the Joint Investigation Committee for detailed questioning.

This arrest comes just two weeks after the detention of Mahendra Prasad, the manager of the DRDO guest house in Jaisalmer, who was accused of leaking sensitive information about Army officers and visiting scientists to his Pakistani handlers.

On March 26, 2025, Rajasthan Intelligence arrested Pathan Khan, resident of Karam Ki Dhani near Chandan Field Firing Range, under the Official Secrets Act, just before the Pahalgaon terror attack.

Further, on May 28 this year, Shakoor Khan, a Rajasthan government employee since 2000 who had also worked as a PA between 2008 and 2013 to former Congress minister Saleh Mohammad, was detained on charges of spying for Pakistan and formally arrested on June 3.

On August 4, 2025, Mahendra Prasad, DRDO guest house manager, was caught sending sensitive intelligence about Army movements to Pakistani handlers.

Next on August 19 this year, Jeevan Khan, was arrested for communicating on Pakistani numbers from a restaurant in the Army area.

Following 'Operation Sindoor' that was carried out to neutralise terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir after the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam area in which 26 people were killed, security agencies have intensified surveillance in Rajasthan’s border districts.

People maintaining contacts across the border or using Pakistani numbers are under close watch.

This marks the fourth espionage-related arrest in Jaisalmer this year, raising concerns over repeated Intelligence leaks from sensitive Army areas, said officials.

