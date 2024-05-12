Annamalai, Vijay extend birthday wishes as EPS turns 70

Chennai, May 12 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) turned 70 on Sunday.

Senior AIADMK leader celebrated his birthday in his hometown Edappadi in Salem district with his friends, family and party workers.

Tamil Nadu BJP state President K. Annamalai extended his wishes to Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

Annamalai in a social media post on microblogging site X wrote: “Wishing Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and General Secretary of the AIADMK, a very happy birthday. I pray for Edappadi K. Palaniswami to continue his work for the people with good health and a long life.”

Tamil superstar and founder leader of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Thalapathy Vijay also wished Edappadi K. Palaniswami on his birthday.

“Happy birthday to AIADMK General Secretary and Legislative Assembly Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS),” Vijay wrote on X.

EPS told media persons that there were no special programmes and added that he would spend his 70th birthday along with his party workers in his hometown Edappadi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.