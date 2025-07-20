Anmol Gagan Maan withdrew her resignation, says Punjab AAP chief Aman Arora

Chandigarh, July 20 (IANS) A day after Anmol Gagan Maan announced her resignation both as a AAP lawmaker and from politics, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said her resignation has been rejected by the party.

She is the legislator from Kharar in Mohali district. The decision was conveyed to her by AAP Punjab President Aman Arora, who called upon her at her residence.

“Today, I met @AnmolGaganMann in a family atmosphere. The party decided to reject her resignation as an MLA, which she accepted. We asked her to continue working together for the progress of the party and the constituency. Anmol was, is and will remain a part of the family of @ArvindKejriwal ji and @AamAadmiParty,” Arora said in a post on X in Punjabi.

The former Cabinet minister on Saturday announced her decision to quit politics and mentioned her resignation in a post on her social media handle. In a post on X, Anmol wrote, “With a heavy heart, I have decided to quit politics. My resignation from the post of MLA, submitted to the Speaker, may be accepted. My best wishes are with the party. I am hopeful that the Punjab Government will live up to the expectations of the people.”

The 36-year-old singer-turned-politician was inducted into the Bhagwant Mann Cabinet in July 2022 as the Tourism and Investment Promotion Minister. She was asked to step down from the cabinet in September last year.

Anmol Gagan was elected from Kharar in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

She hails from the Mansa district and began her political journey in 2020 after joining the Aam Aadmi Party.

Anmol Gagan Maan, who hails from Mansa district, married advocate Shahbaaz Singh Sohi in June 2024.

She has won several awards in folk singing and dance at both the national and international levels. Some of her popular songs include ‘Suit’, ‘Ghaint Purpose’, and ‘Sherni’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.