Aniruddh Dave got familiar with 'lingo for 10-15 days' for 'Chandu Champion' role

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) TV actor Aniruddh Dave, who is a part of Kartik Aaryan-starrer upcoming biographical sports drama 'Chandu Champion', shared about the preparations he underwent for his Maharashtrian character. He said he took help from his friend, and house help for the language.

Aniruddh, who is known for his shows like 'Patiala Babes' and 'Bandhan' shared how he landed the role in the Kabir Khan's directorial biopic: "For any actor, the character they prepare for is important, but more important is how they reach it. For this, I would give credit to Mukesh Chhabra's casting company. When they received the brief, they thought of me and called me up. They wanted a fine actor for this role."

"It's a Maharashtrian character, so they mentioned that a lot of hard work would be required. I prepared by seeking help from many people, including my friend Shweta and one of our house helps who is a Maharashtrian. For 10-15 days, I read the script and familiarised myself with the language and lingo. Then, I got a call saying they wanted an audition on the next day," said the 'Ruk Jana Nahi' fame actor.

Aniruddh, who plays Jaggnath Petkar in the movie, continued: "I didn't even know if they would get back to me, but I received a call saying Kabir Khan loved my audition and was very happy. The happiest moment was when Mukesh Chhabra's casting team called up and told me 'We found our Jagan'."

Talking about working with Kartik, Aniruddh shared: "When I met him, he didn't know about me. From the very first meeting, he talked about his journey and the scenes. He was very cordial. We used to discuss the scenes together."

He added: "This film would be the biggest film for Kartik. It’s not just about his physical appearance and transition; that was the character's demand. But the journey of the character that Kartik played is extraordinary. It’s a masterpiece."

Produced jointly by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' will be released in theatres on June 14.

