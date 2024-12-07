Anil Sharma told Snehil Dixit Mehra not to conform to industry standards

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Actress Snehil Dixit Mehra, who will be next seen in ‘Vanvaas’, has shared an anecdote from her meeting with the film’s director Anil Sharma.

The actress, who is popular as ‘BC Aunty’ on social media, said that she was told by the director that she represents the women of this country.

Anil also asked her not to change anything about herself as a person and at the same time offered her a role which was very far off from her.

The actress said, “When I met Anil Sharma Sir, he told me, ‘I’ve seen so many of your comedy videos on Instagram, but I have a completely different role in mind for you. Would you be up for the challenge?’ I was intrigued. Then he said something that stayed with me, ‘Don’t change a thing about yourself, no need to lose weight or conform to any industry standards’”.

She further mentioned, “People want to see characters that reflect their reality. You represent the women of this country, and that’s what makes you perfect for this role’. Those words gave me a sense of confidence and purpose I hadn’t felt before”.

Her role in ‘Vanvaas’ marks a significant career shift for the actress as she transitions from comedy to portraying a complex character caught in the moral grey zone.

‘Vanvaas’ also stars Nana Patekar and Anil Sharma’s son, Utkarsh Sharma.

Directed by Anil Sharma, ‘Vanvaas’ is set against a backdrop of intense drama, where every character walks a fine line between right and wrong. Mehra’s performance promises to surprise audiences, proving she is much more than just a comedic genius.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on December 20.

