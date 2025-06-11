Anees Bazmee on 26 years of ‘Sirf Tum’: It’s more than just a memory

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) As his directorial “Sirf Tum” turned 26, filmmaker Anees Bazmee called the Sanjay Kapoor-starrer a story that never ages.

Anees took to Instagram, where he shared the poster featuring Sanjay and Priya Gill. He captioned the post: “26 years of Sirf Tum Some stories never age. They only grow deeper in the hearts of those who lived them and those who watched them.”

“To be part of something so timeless, so full of pure love and raw beauty – it’s more than just a memory, it’s a blessing I carry every day. Grateful for the love.”

“Sirf Tum” also stars Jackie Shroff, Mohnish Bahl and Sushmita Sen. With soulful music by Nadeem-Shravan, the film is a remake of the 1996 Tamil film Kadhal Kottai. It told the story of Deepak and Aarti falling in love with each other but they have never met. They exchange letters but do not know about each other's whereabouts.

Talking about Bazmee, he made his directorial debut with Hulchul in 1995, however his first commercial success came in 1998 with the film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year.

He went on to direct the top-grossing comedies including No Entry, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, Ready, Welcome Back, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Sanjay made his debut in Hindi cinema in 1995 with the movie Prem, opposite Tabu. His next movie was Raja opposite Madhuri Dixit. He went on to star in several films as a lead actor such as Auzaar, Mohabbat and Sirf Tum.

In 2002, he appeared as a villain playing the psychotic husband of Esha Deol in Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. The actor started playing supporting roles in films like Qayamat: City Under Threat, Julie, Luck By Chance and Shaandaar.

He turned to producing with his first production Tevar starring his nephew Arjun Kapoor releasing in 2015. He played a cameo appearing alongside his brother Anil for the first time in Mubarakan.

In early 2018, Sanjay was cast in the anthology film Lust Stories as a lead character opposite actress Manisha Koirala. He was cast in the movie The Zoya Factor as his real life niece Sonam Kapoor's on screen father.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.