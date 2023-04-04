YSRCP State Campaign Jagananne Ma Bhavishyathu From April 7

TADEPALLI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP ) General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime was prevailing with the aim of the welfare and development of all communities. Addressing the media on Tuesday, he announced that the YSRCP new campaign Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu would be conducted from April 7 to April 20 across the State of Andhra Pradesh. He also unveiled the poster of the program 'Jagananne Maa Bhabhava' on the occasion.

Speaking further he said, "We believe that the word 'Nuvve Jagan' has come from the people’s side and which is why we have coined the programme with that name," he said. This program will continue for 14 days. Our objective is to bring changes in people's lives. Political parties should be accountable to the people and governance should be in accordance with people’s welfare. We will explain the difference between our and the previous regime and how the welfare schemes are being implemented, he said.

Our army of seven lakh soldiers is going to visit every family on behalf of CM Jagan for 14 days. Around 87 percent of people have benefited directly from the government and this kind of welfare governance has not happened anywhere else except in our state, he exuded. “ We have undertaken a program to put an end to such conspiracies by a section of forces being done in the name of opposition, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy stated.

The campaign will cover 1.65 crore houses across the state involving a strong team of YSRCP party activists and Gruha Sarathulu who would take part in the party campaign to reach out to the people and explain how their government was working hard for the betterment of the people.

The party president and Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, held a meeting at his camp office with ministers, MLAs, party regional coordinators, and district presidents on Monday. As per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy MLAs, MLCs, party regional coordinators and senior leaders will work on conducting awareness campaigns on the Navaratnalu welfare schemes, organise large public meetings and focus on addressing the dissent over the government, party, or leaders under the Gadapa Gadapku Mana Prabhuthwam programme.

