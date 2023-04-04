Popular Tamil folk singer Ramani Ammal passes away at 69

Chennai, April 4 (IANS) Popular Tamil folk singer Ramani Ammal passed away in Chennai on Tuesday due to massive heart attack.

Ammal (69) was popularly known as Rockstar Ramani Ammal due to her high-voltage performances in stage shows.

She became popular in the Tamil entertainment industry through Zee TV's reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors' in 2017.

Even though Ammal made her film debut as a singer in the 2004 romantic movie 'Kadhal' followed by a few other movies like 'Kathayavaran' (2008), 'Thenavattu' (2008) and 'Haridas' (2013), she didn't receive many opportunities and continued her life as a domestic servant.

However, following her stupendous success in the reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors in 2017, there was no looking back for Ammal.

She crooned songs for 'Junga' (2018), 'Sandakozhi' 2(2018), 'Kaaapan' (2019) 'Nenjamundu Nermayundu Odu Raja' (2019).

She also performed in stage shows in the US, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

She had also played a small role in the Tamil serial 'Yaradi Nee Mohini'.

