YSRCP Slams Eenadu for Malicious Campaign Against YS Jagan

The YSRCP has strongly condemned the Eenadu newspaper, accusing it of a history of criminal behavior and running a malicious campaign against YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking on Monday, State Joint Secretary Karumuri Venkata Reddy criticized Eenadu for allegedly thriving on unethical practices, including the forcible seizure of shares in Margadarsi Chit Fund. “Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, who was recommended by Kondapalli Seetaramaiah, joined JJ Reddy’s firm, launched Margadarsi using JJ Reddy’s funds, and later threatened JJ Reddy’s son with a gun to take over 268 shares. The FIR against Ramoji Rao and Sailaja Kiran stands as proof,” Reddy alleged.

Venkata Reddy further accused Eenadu of functioning as a propaganda tool for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP, and of targeting YS Jagan with fabricated stories. “Today’s front-page claim about a YSRCP liquor mafia is a complete lie. Eenadu promotes Naidu’s agenda while ignoring his liquor scams,” he stated. He cited Eenadu's history of allegedly misleading reports, such as false stories against Swagruha Foods to benefit Priya Pickles, and the forcible acquisition of farmers’ lands for Ramoji Film City, which reportedly blocked access to nearby villages.

Venkata Reddy also dismissed Eenadu's attempt to link YSRCP MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy to Monica Bedi’s fake passport case.

“Tahsildars and SPs don’t verify passports. Even Eenadu’s own report admits that field officers cleared it—yet they continue to spread venom,” he said.

He went on to criticize Naidu’s previous administration for prioritizing liquor sales over development, introducing brands like Sumo Whisky and Royal Lancer, which allegedly led to a revenue loss of ₹3,000 crore. “While Y.S. Jagan built schools, clinics, and secretariats, Naidu opened belt shops on every street—even near temples. He re-inaugurates Jagan’s projects, fails to attract industries, and avoids questions on welfare, all while using Eenadu's ‘organized media terrorism,’ backed by thousands of YouTube channels and paid websites, to mislead the public,” Reddy charged.

Vowing to fight back, Venkata Reddy concluded: “We will expose this yellow journalism and hold them accountable to the people.”