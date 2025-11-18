YSRCP Leaders Condemn Venkata Reddy’s Arrest - Red Book Rule in AP

BV Rao: “Silencing Questioning Voices”

YSRCP State Executive Council member and Intellectual Forum secretary BV Rao strongly condemned the “illegal arrest” of party spokesperson Karumuri Venkata Reddy. Speaking to the media in Eluru, he accused the coalition government of suppressing voices that question it and using the police to carry out illegal arrests.

Rao said Venkata Reddy was arrested “like a criminal” without issuing any notice, and alleged that police seized the phones of women in the house and created fear.

He criticised the government, stating that instead of Ambedkar’s Constitution, the State is being run according to a “Red Book Constitution.” Rao warned that such illegal actions cannot continue for long and that the public’s voice cannot be silenced. He said the YSRCP will take the government’s injustice and misuse of power directly to the people with courage.

MLA Thatiparthi: “Venkata Reddy Must Be Released”

MLA Thatiparthi Chandrasekhar accused the government of filing false cases against YSRCP leaders simply for questioning those in power. He called the arrest of spokesman Venkata Reddy “an act of arrogance and misuse of authority.”

Speaking to reporters in Tadepalli, he said Chandrababu Naidu refuses to do his job, and when the opposition questions him, the government responds with illegal cases. Referring to the suspicious death of TTD Parakamani employee CI Satish, he asked why TDP leaders who made statements on the incident were not booked. He questioned why the government failed to provide security to Satish if there were threats.

Thatiparthi criticised the government for deciding it was a murder even before the post-mortem report was released. He pointed to several unresolved crimes, misuse of power, and selective targeting of YSRCP leaders.

He demanded the immediate, unconditional release of Venkata Reddy.

Manohar Reddy: “A Shameful Act”

YSRCP Legal Cell State President Manohar Reddy said the coalition government has started a dangerous trend of arresting even official spokespersons of political parties. Calling Venkata Reddy’s arrest “shameful,” he alleged that cases were filed simply because he raised questions about government failures.

Manohar Reddy said Venkata Reddy had only expressed doubts and sought an impartial probe into CI Satish’s death, yet the police rushed to Hyderabad early in the morning to arrest him right after receiving a complaint the previous night in Tadipatri.

He said this shows how deeply the police system has deteriorated and warned that YSRCP will take legal action against the officers responsible.

Ambati Rambabu: “Do Political Leaders Have No Right to Speak?”

Former minister Ambati Rambabu condemned the arrest, stating that Venkata Reddy was taken into custody without even a basic notice. He said the police were unable to explain why they arrested him.

Referring to CI Satish’s death, Ambati said the government has not yet clarified whether it was murder or suicide. “Do political leaders have no right to speak? Will everyone be arrested just because Chandrababu and Lokesh say so?” he asked.

Sudhakar Babu: “A Cruel and Vindictive Move”

Former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu called the arrest “cruel and vindictive,” claiming it was done because the YSRCP’s voice is becoming stronger. He accused the coalition government of operating without restraint and using police power to suppress political opponents.

MLC Madhava Rao: “Government Trying to Silence Free Speech”

YSRCP MLC Tummala Madhava Rao said the government is attempting to take away the freedom of speech guaranteed in a democracy. He alleged that while other leaders speak freely without consequences, YSRCP leaders are being targeted with illegal cases and arrests.

He accused the police of acting like a wing of the TDP and warned that attempts to intimidate YSRCP leaders with false cases will not succeed.

Also Read: YSRCP Leader Venkata Reddy Arrested in Hyderabad: Red Book Politics On Rage