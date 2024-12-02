YSRCP demands govt. to bear hiked power charges

Visakhaptnam, Dec 2: YSRCP has slammed the coalition government for hiking the power charges by going back on its election promises and demanded that the State bear the extra amount without burdening the people.

Speaking to media here on Monday, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Botsa Satyanarayana along with former ministers Gudivada Amarnath, Karumuri Nageswara Rao and former MLA Karanam Dharmasri, said that the coalition government within six months of coming to power has increased the power charges at Rs 1.25 per unit burdening the people by Rs. 15,000 crores.

We demand that the government should pay the amount to DISCOMs so that the people are burdened by the hike. The coalition partners have promised before the elections that they would not increase the power charges and now this move goes against it, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders who were time and again speaking about the loans of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. But in the six months the coalition has taken Rs 70,000 crore as loan and no data as where did the amount go, he said.

During YS Jagan Mohan Reddy term there was DBT and it was transparent. Now there are no budget allocations for the Super Six schemes and meagre amount shown does not fully the cover the Deepam scheme, he said. Had our government been in power, in these six months Rs 18,000 crores would have been deposited into the beneficiaries accounts directly, he said.

Speaking on financial discipline, we did clear the dues left pending by Chandrababu and with our welfare schemes the purchasing power of the people has gone up. Now GST is coming down which is an alarming signal which shows that there is a decline in business activity.

MLAs are coming to blows to share the spoils and Chandrababu himself is playing the role of mediator. The new liquor policy has brought in anarchic bidding and the belt shops have increased.

On Pawan Kalyan’s Kakinada port episode, he said, his remarks were outlandish. The Minister of Civil Supplies is his man and he questions the local MLA. If there is any irregularity the government should take action but creating scenes like in a film does not show well, he said.

Also read: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP will Fall To Single Digit: YS Jagan on 2029 Elections