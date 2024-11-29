Chandrababu Naidu's TDP will Fall To Single Digit: YS Jagan on 2029 Elections

November 29, Tadepalli: In the state, under Chandrababu's rule, there is a systematic breakdown of institutions, said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, leader of the YSR Congress Party and former Chief Minister. He remarked that people will decide the fate of those who are at the pinnacle of deceit in the upcoming elections. Speaking about the latest political developments in Tadepalli and the strengthening of the party, Jagan laid out a roadmap for the future.

Breakdown of Systems in the AP:

Jagan described the situation in the state as one where the "Red Book Constitution" is in force. He noted that institutions are collapsing, and false cases are being filed against those who criticize the government, whether through social media posts or forwarded messages. The aim is to suppress dissenting voices.

“We cannot lie to the people. Under our administration, we made everything function properly, so the people had hopes that even Chandrababu might do the same. But within six months, the truth became evident. The people are comparing our government with that of Chandrababu's. This is a topic of discussion in every household.”

YSRCP Party Strengthening and Roadmap:

Jagan emphasized the need for unity and resolve among party members, especially since they are in opposition and facing challenges. He asked party workers to stay committed and focus on strengthening the YSR Congress Party at every level. After Makar Sankranti, he plans to tour the districts, starting with the parliamentary units, and engage directly with party workers every Wednesday and Thursday.

Upcoming Appointments and Committees:

Jagan outlined that by the end of January, appointments in various party wings would be completed, ranging from district to mandal level. Following this, booth and village committees would be formed. Every party member, from village workers to MLAs and MPs, should have a presence on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. These tools should be used to expose any injustice or wrongdoing and to hold the TDP accountable in every village.

The Deceit of Chandrababu’s Promises:

Speaking about the false promises made by Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan shared how TDP leaders misled the people with promises of financial assistance in exchange for votes. He mentioned how TDP workers would visit homes, offering money and promises to different members of the family based on their age or status. This, Jagan argued, reflected the deceitful campaign run by the TDP. Despite these false promises, the YSR Congress remains committed to truth and transparency.

Failure of Governance and Broken Promises:

Jagan listed several failures of the current government, including the pending fees for students, unpaid dues to educational institutions, and the non-payment of fees to private schools. He noted that under their rule, every quarter payments were made on time, but the current administration had failed to meet its obligations. Similarly, healthcare services are struggling, with pending payments to hospitals under the Aarogyasri scheme, and the public's trust in free medical services is dwindling. Ambulances are not responding, and doctors' strikes are disrupting healthcare access.

He also criticized the government's handling of agriculture, specifically the MSP (Minimum Support Price) issue, with farmers in Krishna district selling their crops at lower rates due to middlemen. He pointed out that if the government were to eliminate the middlemen and purchase crops directly, farmers would get a fair price. Unfortunately, this government has failed to do so.

Chandrababu’s Misrule and the 2029 Elections:

Jagan further criticized the state’s current "Red Book Constitution," where false cases are being filed against critics, and voices of dissent are being silenced. He said that while the opposition has faced challenges, it is in these tough times that their character will be tested.

“Difficult times will come. When challenges arise, remember what we stood for and how we acted. This will bring us back to power. I was imprisoned for 16 months, and despite being denied bail multiple times, I fought for the people. After my release, I took an oath as Chief Minister and governed the state. Tough times don’t last, but tough people do.”

Strengthening the Party and Future Strategy:

Jagan laid out a plan to strengthen the party from the grassroots level, focusing on village-level activism. By the end of the year, every home should be talking about the YSR Congress and questioning the TDP and Chandrababu. He emphasized that every party worker should play a crucial role, from mandal leaders to MPs, in ensuring the party’s success.

“People are angry because they were deceived. This anger will only grow, and as a result, the love and support for us will increase. The people will decide what happens to those who have deceived them.”

Final Remarks:

Jagan concluded by stating that, come election time, the YSR Congress Party will not only be a voice of the people but also a force that will challenge the corrupt practices of the TDP. He urged all party workers to remain united and resolute, as the real test of leadership will come in times of hardship. With this resolve, he believes that the YSR Congress Party will come back stronger and lead the state to a better future.