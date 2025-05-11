YSRCP Comes Down Heavily Against AP Police High Handedness

Anantapur, May 11: Former Minister and senior YSRCP leader Sake Shailajanath has issued a blistering critique of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, for his failure to maintain law and order and protect women’s rights. Addressing the media here on Sunday, Shailajanath condemned the government allowing the police system to deteriorate into a tool for political vendettas, with officers acting as “puppets” of TDP leaders and violating constitutional principles.

He condemned the high handed behaviour of police on former minister Vidadala Rajini when she questioned the arrest of a Party worker.

“The coalition government has utterly failed to ensure peace and security. Women in Andhra Pradesh live without protection, and the police, tasked with upholding the law, are themselves breaking it with impunity,” Shailajanath said. He lambasted the government’s year-long rule as one marked by political vendetta’s rather than progress, stating, “Not a single step has been taken towards welfare or development. Chandrababu’s administration has paralyzed institutions and silenced dissent through fear.”

Shailajanath condemned the arrest of Kalpana, a Dalit MPTC member from Kantheru, who was forcibly taken from her home at 3 AM in a nightgown, despite her pleas to change, only for the police to falsify records claiming a morning arrest. Similarly, social media activists Peddireddy Sudharani and Paleti Krishnaveni faced illegal arrests and harassment, with Sudharani’s family targeted despite their relocation to Telangana. Most recently, CI Subbanayudu’s disrespectful behavior towards former Minister Vidudala Rajani demonstrated a blatant disregard for her dignity as a woman and public figure. “Such actions violate Supreme Court guidelines and make a mockery of the system, the very principle of truth and justice displayed at police stations,” Shailajanath remarked.

Coalition government manipulating media to mislead the public and failing to deliver on election promises. He challenged CM Naidu to answer for the rising violence and deteriorating law and order, warning that the government’s inability to tolerate criticism within a year of rule signals a deeper failure. “Chandrababu, a self-proclaimed senior leader, must stop encouraging such misconduct. The Home Minister, Anitha, must also introspect and address the police’s shameful treatment of women,” he demanded.

Shailajanath reaffirmed YSRCP’s commitment to defending the rights of citizens, particularly women and marginalized communities, and vowed to hold the government accountable. “The people of Andhra Pradesh deserve a government that upholds justice, not one that tramples on their dignity. We demand immediate action to curb police excesses and restore faith in governance,” he said.